Panama City Beach crosswalk project to start in coming weeks

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — In the near future you can expect to see flashing signs and more visible paint colors at Panama City Beach crosswalks.

This project is all part of the city’s initiative to create a safer space for pedestrians and cyclists.

The city has already picked out several locations to start with including Richard Jackson Boulevard and Front Beach Road.

Vice Mayor, Geoff McConnell, said it is important for everyone to remember that it is the law to stop for pedestrians and these extra reminders will benefit everyone.

“It makes it incredibly safe, it lets people have a higher quality of life to be able to walk around and cycle and enjoy the great weather and beach that we have,” McConnell said.

The project is set to cost around $600 thousand and the funding is already built into the community redevelopment agency’s budget.

The city is hoping to finish all the crosswalks by the end of the summer.