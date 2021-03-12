Panama City Beach council passes emergency order closing a portion of the beaches in April

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — A portion of the sandy beaches will be shut down for the first part of April.

This emergency order will close down the beaches from the Ocean Ritz Resort to the Boardwalk Resort from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Panama City Beach Police Department asked the council to consider this item at yesterday’s meeting to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and prevent crime on the beaches.

The closure would also limit gatherings on this part of the beaches at night.

This will go into effect on April 1 and will expire on April 13 at midnight.