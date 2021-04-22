Panama City Beach Council looks to update the city charter

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Council is creating a committee to help update the city charter.

This idea was brought up by the department heads since the charter hasn’t had any major changes since being created in 1970.

The committee will be made up of one person from each ward. The goal is to give input to the council so they know what changes to make.

The council will appoint those committee members next meeting on Tuesday May 13.

Councilman Phil Chester said this is important for the city so they stay up to date with the times.

“There are some things in there that need to be revived, some spending caps need to be looked at that slow projects down so I think those are some things they need to look at,” Chester said.

Chester said it is important they start looking at this so they can get it on the ballot if needed in the 2022 municipal election.

He said they also plan to hold public meetings with this committee so everyone’s voice can be heard.