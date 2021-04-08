Panama City Beach council discusses purchasing tornado sirens

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach City leaders discussing the possibility of adding tornado sirens to the area.

This idea sparked from a tornado back in February that caused some damage on the beach.

The presentation showed the city would need to purchase six sirens to cover the area and they could be used for other disasters not just tornadoes.

The sirens would cost the city around 150 thousand dollars to install and the council would apply for a grant to cover the cost.

Councilman Paul Casto said he isn’t totally for the sirens and thinks there are better ways to spend the money.

“We have other priorities like with water safety, we’ve had several drownings each year and I think that would be an area that we should put the funding to before we do tornado sirens,” Casto said.

The council did not make any final decisions about the sirens tonight.

Casto said they will most likely bring it up again in future meetings to decide if they want to make the purchase.