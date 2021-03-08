Panama City Beach city manager search narrowed down to three candidates

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — The list of candidates for a new city manager for Panama City Beach went from 90 hopefuls down to three. The top choice is beach Police Chief Drew Whitman.

“I’m doing it for the men and women,” Whitman said. “I know I am putting a lot out there to risk but the city has been good to me.”

The second choice is former chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Jonathan Hayes. Coming in third place, Kenny Haskin, the City Manager in Texarkana, Arkansas.

At Monday’s special meeting, some residents took to the podium to express how they’re not in favor of the council’s top choice. They said they want the city manager to be someone with college credentials.

Chief Drew Whitman has been employed by the city for the past 30 years, and held the title of Police Chief for the past nine.

He doesn’t have a college degree.

Councilman Phil Chester said having someone who knows the area could benefit the city.

“There are some that are with the city and his time with the city means a lot, his understanding of the city means a lot,” Chester said. “Working with the city working with the department heads means a lot.”

Although the other two candidates do have college degrees.

Hayes has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida State University.

Haskin has a bachelors in sports management from Henderson University and a masters in public administration from Webster University.

The next steps are for the council to each individually interview the top three candidates for the final time. They are hoping to have a decision by the end of the week.

“We are going to do what is best for the City of Panama City Beach and I feel like we will,” Chester said. “That’s what we do.”