Panama City Beach City Council shows support for 2nd Amendment

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — At the end of January, the Panama City Beach City Council discussed what they could do to show their support for the United States Constitution Second Amendment.

The topic was brought up Councilman Geoff McConnell just one day after the Bay County Board of Commissions passed what they call a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary.’

During Thursday’s regular council meeting, Panama City Beach officials passed a resolution showing support for the right to bear arms.

“It’s important to us that state and federal officials recognize the rights of our citizens and we don’t want to have those citizens taken away arbitrarily without consideration to that document,” said McConnell.

This resolution does not give city employees the right to concealed carry within city buildings. That topic will be addressed on the employee surveys that will soon be given.