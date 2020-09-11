Panama City Beach city council proposes two percent increase on sewer rates

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Residents on Panama City Beach will most likely see an increase on their sewer bill next month.

The Panama City Beach City Council had its first reading of the proposed ordinance increasing the city’s sewer rate by two percent.

The city came up with this number after conducting a five year rate analysis study on future utility needs.

For now the city is only proposing an increase on sewer rates and not an increase on drinking water.

Council member Paul Casto says this increase will help maintain the facilities in the city and also keep Panama City Beach’s sewage rates the lowest in the county.

“That’s just to keep up with inflation and maintain what we have,” said Casto. “So like I said we still have the lowest water and sewer rate in all of Bay County and I am very proud of that.”

If the rate hike is approved at the next city council meeting, the average Panama City Beach resident will see about a 50 cent increase on their monthly sewer bill. This new rate will be applied starting October 1.