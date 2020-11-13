Panama City Beach City Council passes ruling to fine for false alarms

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The city of Panama City Beach is cracking down on broken and false security alarms after responding to over 1,000 unnecessary calls.

The city council is requiring people to register their security alarms through alarm companies, and will fine both residents and commercial business that have failed to fix their broken alarms.

Residential alarms will be given two written warnings and commercial alarm owners will be given three written warnings before they are fined.

City Manager Tony O’Rourke said that the new system will allow the city to better serve citizens and help ensure that first responders are responding to actual emergencies.

“It endangers both the first responders and people in the path of those responders for something that isn’t necessary, so this ordinance would require people to register their alarms through alarm companies, and make sure they are properly maintained and monitored, and that will reduce the number of false alarms alone,” O’Rourke said.

For residential fire alarm violations the fine will be set to a $250 for the first offense, each additional offense within a 12 month period will be a $500 fine.

For commercial false alarm violations the fine will be a $500 fine and result in a $1,000 fine for each offense there after.