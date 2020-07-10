Panama City Beach City Council passes LSV rental safety plan

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday evening the Panama City Beach City council announced a safety partnership plan with LSV rental companies in the community.

The LSV rentals approached the City Council with the idea in an effort to prevent accidents and reckless driving of the vehicles. The partnership allows for the industry itself to self-regulate and prevents the need for more city ordinances.

The plan allows for Panama City Beach police to seize the keys of any rental LSV careless or reckless driving. The safety plan would also end all overnight rentals on days that are considered high-traffic days, and requires a renter to be a minimum of 23 years of age.

Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman feels that raising the minimum age to 23 allows for more responsible drivers to be behind the wheel.

“Someone in their mid-20s is likely going to be more cautious, kids that are younger are more likely to try go out and destroy property and have fun,” he said.