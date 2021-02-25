Panama City Beach City Council discusses purchasing tornado sirens

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach councilmen are discussing the possibility of adding tornado sirens to the beach communities.

This conversation was sparked by last week’s severe weather that caused around $125 thousand worth of damage to Frank Brown Park.

Right now the councilmen are just discussing how much it would cost, and where they would place them.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said the sirens would add another level of preparedness so if a tornado happens again everyone can take shelter.

“Tornado sirens are vital,” Sheldon said. “If a tornado comes through in the middle of the night you might not hear your phone but you would hear that siren. So we really just want to explore the option of how much will it cost, where would it go, what would it do and really just dig into the process.”

He said one would most likely be placed at city hall and another on the east end so everyone hears the warning.