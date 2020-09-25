Panama City Beach approves city budget for 2021 fiscal year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday, the City of Panama City Beach approved their city budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

City manager, Tony O’Rourke said the expenditures are significant and may be one of the largest budgets the city has seen.

It will increase by 71% from the 2020 fiscal year.

O’Rourke said that $81 million dollars is related to physical capital improvements.

Specifically projects like the development of Front Beach Road, the completion of Bay Parkway, and the raising of areas of Alf Coleman to prevent flooding.

O’Rourke said it’s a big undertaking, but one residents will be pleased with.

“It’s a big investment, but again the city has been more frugal in the past and stock-piled money for these kind of capital improvements those are the funds were using and there is no economic impact or fee impact on the public,” O’Rourke said.

O’rourke also said this year is about building things on time and on budget and he will have monthly meetings with the mayor to monitor their progress.

The new budget takes place October 1.