Outstanding citizens honored at charity luau

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local charity called, All Things PCB Outreach hosted it’s first annual “Ready to Ride” surf expo & luau on Saturday.

The event, which took place at Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant, honored individuals and businesses for their outstanding work in the community.

All Things PCB Outreach’s primary focus is on bringing terminally ill individuals who want to see the beach, to Panama City Beach. But, they’ve also aided in disaster relief, home repair, and helped collect bicycles for needy children.

Chris Jennings, President of the organization said the main goal of the luau was to raise money for those who may benefit in the future.

“We’re so blessed to live here and to work here that I think we take it for granted a little bit about all the great things this area has to offer,” Jennings said. “It gets to a point when you know if they are battling a terminal illness that they may not see the beach. So we’re gonna make that happen, get them down here, and get them a bucket list kind of experience.”

Four individuals and businesses were honored at the event, including our own station. Terri Cole accepted the award on everyone at News 13’s behalf for the Non-profit business partner of the year.