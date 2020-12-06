Optimist Club of the Beach parade lights up Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Christmas cheer is spreading around Panama City Beach as the Optimist Club of the Beach held their annual Christmas parade.

The club has been hosting this event for around 50 years and each year many residents come out to sing along and wave to their favorite local figures.

This year the parade featured a decorated helicopter from mosquito control, high school marching bands and of course Santa Claus.

Optimist Club President, Zach Vandyke, said he is happy they could have the parade this year and spread some happiness around the community.

“It’s great for our community, it’s great for everyone that quarantined and lets hope this puts some Christmas spirit right here on the beach,” VanDyke said.

The glowing floats made their way down Front Beach Road blasting tunes and throwing candy.

Although the parade took a different root this year, attendees said it was just as special as past years.