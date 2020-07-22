One person dead in early morning crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police said one person is dead after a car crash on Hutchinson Boulevard.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday between Richard Jackson Boulevard and Alf Coleman Road.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed a 2010 grey Ford Fusion was traveling East on Hutchison Boulevard approaching Emerald Coast Club Boulevard when the vehicle left its lane of travel and entered into the westbound lanes of Hutchison Boulevard,” officials wrote in a news release. “A 2018 red Ford Fusion was traveling West on Hutchison Boulevard and attempted to avoid a collision with the grey Ford Fusion by entering into the center turn lane. The two vehicles collided head-on and the impact caused the grey Ford Fusion to roll over.”

The driver of the red Ford Fusion was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay with serious injuries. The driver and two occupants from the grey Ford Fusion were also transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay with serious injuries.

A passenger from the grey Ford Fusion, a 19-year-old man from Spring Hill, Tennessee, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.