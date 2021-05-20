One Person dead in Back Beach Road accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead after a fatal car accident on Back Beach Road.
The accident happened Thursday morning around 2:30 am near Molyan Road and Allison Avenue.

A small grey pickup truck was involved in the accident. Both the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway patrol responded to the scene.

As of 4 am, both westbound lanes of traffic are blocked off while an investigation is being done on the crash.

Officials say, traffic will be rerouted off of Back Beach Road for at least a couple hours , so drivers make sure to drive with caution in the area.

