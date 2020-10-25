One Motorcyclist dies in Fatal Crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City Beach police officers responded to a vehicle accident around 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening. The accident involved a vehicle and motorcycle.

Officers said the operator of the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Front Beach Road in the area of Petrel Street, when a large SUV traveling eastbound attempted to make left turn onto Petrel street. Officers said both the vehicle and the motorcycle collided.

Officers identified the operator of the motorcycle as Christoper Collier of Fleming Island, Florida. Collier sustained serious injuries from the accident and is in critical condition. Officers identified Collier’s rear passenger as Joyce Chappelear of Jacksonville, Florida. Chappelear sustained serious injuries and later died at the hospital. Officers said that the investigation is ongoing, but they do believe alcohol is involved in the accident.