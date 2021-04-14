One man is in the hospital following motorcycle accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One man is in the hospital following a crash in Panama City Beach.

According to Panama City Beach Police, the accident occurred at 12:30 Wednesday morning on Front Beach Road near the Winn Dixie.

Authorities say a 2008 dodge caliber was heading east on front beach road when they swerved, and hit a green motor scooter traveling in the westbound lanes.

Police said the person on the scooter was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, The Panama City Beach traffic homicide unit is investigating.