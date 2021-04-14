One man is in the hospital following motorcycle accident

Panama City Beach
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One man is in the hospital following a crash in Panama City Beach.

According to Panama City Beach Police, the accident occurred at 12:30 Wednesday morning on Front Beach Road near the Winn Dixie.

Authorities say a 2008 dodge caliber was heading east on front beach road when they swerved, and hit a green motor scooter traveling in the westbound lanes.

Police said the person on the scooter was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, The Panama City Beach traffic homicide unit is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Commissioners want to assist SWFD lifeguards after numerous drownings in Walton County

The new COVID variant has been detected in Walton County

School tax referendum leads to heated debate between Superintendent Bill Husfelt and Dr. Jon Ward

East Bay Flats

Coach O on LSU Spring Game expectations

Millville affordable housing

More Local News

Don't Miss