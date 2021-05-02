One man injured in shooting, suspect in custody

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – One man is sent to the hospital after he’s shot outside a family recreation center in unincorporated Bay county. The alleged shooter is also in custody,

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, it happened after two men got into a fight around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday outside the Emerald Falls Family Recreation Center located on Thomas Drive.

Deputies said the victim approached a man urinating outside of the business and asked him to stop since children were around. Deputies said the man then grabbed a gun and a physical altercation ensued.

The victim, who is from out of town, was shot in the hand, and sent to the hospital to be treated.

Deputies said the alleged shooter, who is also from out of town, was seen waving his gun around after the shooting with bystanders nearby.

The suspect was waiting by his car when law enforcement arrived. Deputies said it’s believed he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They also noted it wasn’t the first time they had dealt with the suspect Saturday evening.