Ongoing utility projects in Panama City Beach to improve overall quality of life

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — At Thursday’s Panama City Beach City Council meeting, Utilities Director Mark Shaeffer gave an update on a series of projects currently taking place on the beach.

Shaeffer said the projects range from water system improvements within subdivisions to large transmission main work. He hopes these projects will better prepare for a future wastewater management facility.

Shaeffer said these projects will provide necessary upgrades and help to prevent flooding in the streets.

“As we are doing these waterline relocation as part of the cra we are upgrading the mains so we are getting better lines of service and larger water mains provide more flow,” Shaeffer said.

Other projects include lift station improvements as well as odor control, which the council all agreed would be necessary.

Each of these projects will improve the quality of life in the city for both residents and visitors.

Shaeffer said the funding for these projects will be coming from the utility reserves and their annual budget allocated by the city.

The construction timeline for the projects range from the next few months to a few years.