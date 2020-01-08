New PCB City Manager to make $170,000

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The new Panama City Beach City Manager will make $170,000 to start, close to $30,000 more than the previous city manager, city records show.

In December, the Panama City Beach City Council voted to hire Anthony O’Rourke as City Manager.

On Thursday, the council will vote on whether or not to approve that contract during its regular meeting.

News 13 decided to take a look at the proposed contract and also how it compares to the contract of the former city manager, Mario Gisbert.

Taking a look at Gisbert’s contract first, the soon to be retiree was making $145,704 a year, including a $450 car allowance, to end his time with the city.

Gisbert’s initial contract in 2012 had him making $120,000 a year with dental, health, life insurance, and other benefits.

The two contracts are practically identical except for the fee; a $50,000 difference from the start.

If approved, O’Rourke will make $170,000 per year, including dental, health, life insurance, and other benefits.

O’Rourke would get up to $17,500 reimbursed to him for relocation and moving expenses.

After the first year of the contract, if the general staff receives a cost of living increase, the City Manager will receive the same increase at the same time as the other staff.

He could not serve or become employed by any other entity while employed as a city manager. The City Manager may, however, engage in educational and professional activities if approved by the City Council.

The new city manager will be on-call for 24-hour service, 365 days a year. With this, he would receive a $450 car allowance per month but he must buy, maintain and cover insurance for the vehicle on his own.

The manager would also get a cell phone provided by the city, as the city will pay the monthly minimum charge.

The City also agrees to pay travel and subsistence expenses for the City Manager’s travel to attend at least one annual, professional conference of Florida local government managers. The City may choose to pay for the City Manager’s attendance at other seminars, conferences, and committee meetings if it’s deemed appropriate and approved by the city council.

When it comes to vacation/ sick leave, the City Manager may not take leave greater than 10 consecutive working days without the consent of the city council.

The contract also outlines retirement details, termination/ severance pay guidelines, disability and more.

The council will vote on whether to approve this contract or not during the meeting Thursday night.

O’Rourke’s start date will be January 15, 2020, if approved.

You can see the full contract in the agenda packet. It is listed under ‘Regular Item 4.’

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. inside City Hall.