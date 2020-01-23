New PCB traffic signal will become operational Thursday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Drivers along Highway 98 in Panama City Beach will have a new traffic signal to yield to beginning Thursday thanks to a project from FDOT.

FDOT will make the signal, located at the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway and Griffin Road, active January 23 at 10 a.m. That intersection is in front of Beach Commerce Park and Conservation Park.

The project began in October and cost $441,543.

This is the second traffic signal FDOT has activated in Bay County this month. On January 10, a signal near Deane Bozeman school also became operational.

