Multiple people injured in crash involving Beach Police officer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a crash Sunday night, including a Panama City Beach police officer.

It happened just before 12:00 a.m. on Panama City Beach Parkway (U.S. 98) near Richard Jackson Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the officer, a 27-year-old Panama City woman was traveling east on Highway 98 in a patrol car when she began to make a u-turn in a marked ‘no u-turn’ zone.

Troopers said that’s when the patrol car was hit from behind by a sedan traveling west on 98.

Both cars rotated and troopers said the second car overturned and landed on its roof.

Three people in the sedan were reported to have minor injuries, as well as the officer in the patrol vehicle.