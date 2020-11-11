Multiple agencies assist with death investigation in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The death investigation continues Wednesday after two bodies were found near a pond behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement store and ABC Liquors, located off of Alf Coleman Road.

On Wednesday, more agencies were in the area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, and Florida Fish and Wildlife were on scene earlier Wednesday along with officers and investigators with the police department.

FWC officials confirmed their dive team was assisting the police department with the investigation.

Officials said the police department would release more information pertaining to the case later.

