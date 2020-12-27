Motorcyclist transported to hospital after losing control of motorcycle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, one man is in the hospital tonight after losing control of his motorcycle.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Panama City Beach Parkway.

According to officials, the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Panama City Beach Parkway when he lost control of the motorcycle.

Officials said the he motorcyclist slid about 300 feet before coming to a stop of the side of the road near the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway and Seabreeze Drive.

The motorcyclist was transported to Bay Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

