As the need for food remains high, more organizations hold food drives

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — The need for food in our community is greater than ever. That was evident at this morning’s food drive at the Eastgate Fellowship Church.

Cars began lining up at 8 a.m. to get a box, and the volunteers were ready for them.

The church gave away 10,000 pounds of food donated by Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Each box could feed a family of six and recipients could take up to two boxes.

Janelle Greene, the admin pastor at Eastgate Fellowship, said it feels so great to give and there is no shame in asking for help.

“I mean it is a great feeling to know that you are making a difference,” Greene said. “There are a lot of people hurting right now and it is nice to know that we can do something in a real practical way like I said to show God’s love to them and let them know they matter and they are not forgotten and they are important.”

Each box contained fresh fruit, vegetables and other foods.

To make this event special, the church also checked to see who had birthdays coming up and gave them a cake for their special day.