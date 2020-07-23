Middle schooler places nationally in Beta Club competition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local middle schooler is shining bright these days as she has placed 1st in a state-wide competition and top 10 nationally.

Ava Malbrough joined Beta Club this past year, and you could say it has paid off. Ava took first place at the Beta cCub competition for the entire state of Florida in language arts. She then moved to the national competition, which was held virtually this year due to COVID-19, and despite any challenges in the way, Ava placed 6th in the entire country.

Ava has never participated in Beta Club previously and how that she has, her and her family say things can only go up from here.

“I’m really just aiming to do better. Maybe there’s a first place for first place. Maybe I can take it one step further,” said Ava Malbrough.

“Its funny to think here we are now, 6th going into 7th grade and how far she’s come in her reading, comprehension, her language, her vocabulary. Obviously she’s going to go far, so we’re really excited to see how far that goes for her,” said her Mother, Steffie Malbrough.

Now entering 7th grade this August, Ava says she plans to join more clubs this academic year and become more involved in the arts.