Memorial created in honor of two young children who died in tragic accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday, tragedy struck a Kentucky family on vacation as their two children died after being hit by a truck at a miniature golf course.

Hundreds have reached out to the family via social media and some are placing a memorial at the scene of the accident .

Around 3:30 Friday afternoon at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park, a vehicle crashed through the gate.

Officials say a 4-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister died after being hit by the vehicle.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Balloons, stuffed animals, and flowers have been placed near the sidewalk of the park in memory of the tragedy.