Memorial created in honor of two young children who died in tragic accident

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday, tragedy struck a Kentucky family on vacation as their two children died after being hit by a truck at a miniature golf course. 

Hundreds have reached out to the family via social media and some are placing a memorial at the scene of the accident .

Around 3:30 Friday afternoon at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park, a vehicle crashed through the gate.

Officials say a 4-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister died after being hit by the vehicle. 

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Balloons, stuffed animals, and flowers have been placed near the sidewalk of the park in memory of the tragedy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Memorial created in honor of two young children who passed in tragic accident

Local organizations look to make Christmas happen for many families

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration

Calhoun County Shooting update

American Muscle Car Club holding 2nd Project 25 Toy Drive & Car Show

Community caroling event helps to support the Bay County area

More Local News

Don't Miss