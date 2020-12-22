Many travelers are in and our of ECP to get to Christmas destinations

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Travelers young and old are all packed up and masked up to head to their Christmas destination at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Christmas week is one of busiest travel periods of the year, and airport staff said they see traffic piling up despite the pandemic.

Although travelers like Janice Henry said she feels safer flying than ever before.

“It’s probably cleaner now than in normal life,” Henry said.

Bobby and Janice Henry are flying back home to Texas for the holidays. The couple said they always travel around this time, but this year the service is better than ever.

“Airplanes are really clean and airports are really clean and everyone is taking good care of us,” Bobby Henry said. “Everyone is so glad that you are flying with them so they are all super nice.”

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is enforcing masks and social distancing to make sure all flyers stay healthy. Airport staff like Vincent Peith said it is a good thing due to the high volume of travelers.

“I’ve been working here five years and usually this time of year is slow but this year has been busy so that is a good thing,” Peith said.

Even though COVID-19 has impacted the travel industry everywhere, ECP officials said they are lucky that travelers want to trade in the snow for our beautiful beaches. ECP Police Chief John Van Etten said all they ask is travelers respect the new protocols and each other’s space.

“Come early and just be patient and we hope that they will have a nice smooth and pleasant trip through ECP,” Etten said.

Airport staff said they are expecting the crowds to pick up even more on Wednesday the day before Christmas Eve.