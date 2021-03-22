Man who died in BASE jump identified

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police continue to investigate the death of a man who they said jumped from an area hotel Sunday evening.

It happened at Sunrise Beach Resort on Front Beach Road around 6:45 p.m.

According to Panama City Beach Police, when officers arrived, they found Timothy Ackerman, 31, dead in front of the condominium near the roadway.

Officers said a preliminary investigation indicates Ackerman attempted to BASE jump from the 23rd floor of the condominium.

They also want to remind everyone it is against the law to trespass and there is no legal place in Florida that allows BASE jumping.

If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to call the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000.