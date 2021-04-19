Man dies in crash involving scooter

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police officers said the driver who was injured in a crash on April 14 has died from his injuries.

In a news release, Panama City Beach Police identified the victim as Sheldon Rahjorn Morgan, 31, of Panama City Beach.

Officers said the crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Front Beach Road, near the Winn Dixie.

Officers said Cody Givens, 30, was driving a Dodge Caliber and heading east on Front Beach Road when he veered into the “Y” at Winn Dixie and into the path of a motor scooter, driven by Morgan.

