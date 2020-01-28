Man arrested for lewd and lascivious battery

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police arrested Chandler Vincent, 20, for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.

Officers said the department received a report of a sex offense involving a child and Vincent back on January 21.

After investigating, officers determined Vincent spends a lot of time driving through Pier Park to meet girls and engage in intercourse with them, without any regard to their age.

Officers also said Vincent referred to himself as the “King of Pier Park.”

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call Beach Police at 233-5000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

GCSC to host CPR and AED workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC to host CPR and AED workshop"

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

Caturday at the Mermaid to be held February 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caturday at the Mermaid to be held February 1"

Locals learn history of St. Andrew Bay harbor pilots at presentation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals learn history of St. Andrew Bay harbor pilots at presentation"

Jackson County receives FEMA reimbursement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County receives FEMA reimbursement"

Marianna K8 School Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marianna K8 School Update"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.