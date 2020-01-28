Man arrested for lewd and lascivious battery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police arrested Chandler Vincent, 20, for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.

Officers said the department received a report of a sex offense involving a child and Vincent back on January 21.

After investigating, officers determined Vincent spends a lot of time driving through Pier Park to meet girls and engage in intercourse with them, without any regard to their age.

Officers also said Vincent referred to himself as the “King of Pier Park.”

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call Beach Police at 233-5000.