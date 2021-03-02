Local restaurant hosts fundraiser for employee diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Nick’s Slice of Brooklyn in Panama City Beach is raising money for one of their own after team members, Denny Bowers was diagnosed with Stage 4 germ cell cancer.

Bowers received the diagnosis on his 21st birthday.

Employees at Nick’s say Denny is recovering at a hospital in Gainesville and their fundraising efforts have been successful thus far.

All of the proceeds raised through food and donation baskets Tuesday night will go straight to Denny and his family.

Many people who stopped by say they came by specifically to help with the fundraiser.

“Oh it’s huge, it’s huge. They’re a great family, and with them moving and the hurricane and job changes its a really tough time for them to be spending a lot of time in gainesville and not working and I know they want to be there for denny.” said Garth Sinclair, who was neighbors with Denny’s family for over 10 years.

Others have a personal connection to Denny’s story and wanted to help out.

“This is really important to people, like what I’ve gone through and what younger kids have been through. And it’s a really big deal to people because we received a bunch of donations like family and friends and stuff like that and it meant a lot to us.” said Cancer Survivor, Amalie Messer.

If you were unable to attend tonight and would still like to make a donation, you can follow the link below.

https://au.gofundme.com/f/help-nicks-pizza-raise-money-for-denny-medical-exp

