Local organizations come together for beach cleanup ahead of World Ocean Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Tuesday is World Ocean Day, and different organizations are finding ways to celebrate and educate ahead of the big day.

Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful, the Gulf World Marine Institute, Oceaneering, Panama City Beach Turtle Watch and Dark Beauty Java joined forces and set up on the beach next to the Russell-Fields City Pier Saturday morning.

The groups encouraged members of the community to help clean up trash off of the beaches and sand dunes.

They also provided education on sea turtles and other marine wildlife.

Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful public relations manager Kim Christian said their mission is to “clean up and green up.”

“Keep PCB Beautiful loves coming out for events like this and even our weekly beach cleanups, because whatever’s on the beach can end up in the Gulf,” Christian said. “Summer has started, and we are excited about this year. We’re excited to keep the beaches beautiful while we’re having our tourists coming to visit, and we have our locals that come to enjoy the beaches as well.”

Christian also said beach-goers can make cleanup enjoyable by having fun competitions with your kids or friends, and by encouraging people around you to keep the beaches clean.

