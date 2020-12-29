Local gym gives back to community with weight loss challenge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– As 2020 comes to a close, many Americans are looking forward to a new year and new goals. According to finder.com, 46% of Americans will make improving their health a part of their resolution but shows that 8% of Americans will actually follow through and achieve those goals.

Fit Culture, a local Panama City Beach gym, wants to help community members be apart of that 8%.

They are introducing a 45-day weight loss challenge which will officially start of Jan. 25th.

The challenge includes access to group classes as well as personal training sessions, but it’s unlike other challenges of its kind.

“For every pound that our participants lose during this challenge, we’re going to donate one pound of meat to the Panama City Rescue Mission,” said Fit Culture studio director, Sandra Smith.

Smith hopes this incentive will hold those who sign up accountable.

“It’s bigger than just us and bigger than the individual, because if you know that you’re losing weight for someone other than yourself than a lot of times tell yourself, ‘Okay, I’m doing this,'” Smith said.

The Panama City Rescue Mission has had a tough year, having to close its men’s shelter after a fire in November.

Their facility for women and children is still up and running, and operations specialist, Jacqueline Hicks said food is always needed.

“It’s going to help tremendously because one of the things we’re in the biggest need is meat to be able to feed our women and children’s facility,” said Hicks.

The shelter currently houses 22 individuals, but could potentially see more in the coming weeks.

“We started receiving a lot more calls that people are going to be needing housing or help to find housing because of the pandemic,” said Hicks.

Smith said their location in Dothan was able to donate 2100lbs of food to a local food pantry there, and she hopes that the Panama City Beach location can match or beat that.

The cost to register for the program is $99.

To find out more promotions and offers from Fit Culture you can go to their website here.