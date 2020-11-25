Local firefighter begins 2nd Annual Fire Sleigh Toy Drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a successful first year of collecting toys and donations for Bay County children, a local firefighter is bringing back her Christmas toy drive for 2020.

Viviana Besteiro, who serves with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, created the Fire Sleigh Toy Drive as a way to give back and said anyone who wants to donate should bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card donation to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Stations 30 or 31 before December 14, 2020.

Besteiro said she worked with the community to raise more than $2,000 and 150 toys in donations in 2019, and wants to collect even more for this year.

“Between Hurricane Michael, and this year COVID, it’s been a mess and I believe every child deserves a Christmas and one toy makes such a big difference to these young boys and girls,” Besteiro said.

She will work with her coworkers and other community members to distribute the toys to local children in need around the Christmas holiday.