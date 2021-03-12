Local fire departments solidify partnerships for training and aid

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The fire departments in Bay County have always worked together, but last night’s beach council made the partnership official.

The Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Panama City Fire Department, and Airport Fire Department approved a mutual aid agreement.

The partnership means each agency will train together to learn the others equipment – in case they need to use it in an emergency.

Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan said this is good because they can’t do everything alone.

“Super important that we reach out across the bridges, make friends, make teams train together and get agreements with other agencies to aid in times of need,” Morgan said.

Morgan said they have always been friendly with the other departments and this agreement has been in the works for almost 20 years.