Local church holds Christmas Eve church service

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For Christians, Christmas Eve is celebrated the day before the birth of Jesus. Several area churches held church services Tuesday, including Destiny Worship Center.

Destiny’s Panama City Beach campus’ service featured worship, a message about the work God can do in someone’s life and the story of Jesus’ birth.

After the sermon, the sanctuary was lit by candlelight. Campus pastor Wayne Asprodites says he wants to remind Bay County that they’re loved.

“Even as we’ve walked through everything we’ve walked through in the past couple years, God still year after year gives us a message of hope, a message of peace that He’s with us, He sees us and He’s come to be among us,” Asprodites said.

The church welcomed its members and the community to three services.

“We love it, it’s one of our favorite things to do to have a candlelight ceremony and hear people sing and just reflect after the busyness of the season to settle down and remember that there’s a real God who gave us a real gift of peace and joy,” Asprodites said.

The church is located at 13300 Panama City Beach Parkway.