Lifeguard training camp to begin this week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– If you think you have what it takes to save lives, Panama City Beach Beach Safety may have the perfect opportunity for you.

Panama City Beach Beach Safety will begin their lifeguard training academy ahead of peak season due to begin April 1st.

“You’re going to see people becoming lifeguards. We’re going to be out there running on the beach, swimming, paddling, and making rescues,” said Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey.

The course is 40 hours in total and will take place until Thursday this week. Those training will be out on the beach from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

After that, the trainees will get medical training, CPR training and learn how to operate emergency vehicles.

Spivey said he is still looking to expand his team and will still be accepting applications for those interested in the opportunity.

You must be 18 years or older, and meet a 10-minute 500 meter swim standard.

To apply email wil.spivey@pcbfl.gov.