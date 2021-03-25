Keep PCB Beautiful to host 27-Mile Great American Beach Cleanup

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– One community organization, Keep PCB Beautiful is working to clean up and green up the community from the streets to the beach.

The group will be hosting an event called the 27-Mile Great American Beach Cleanup.

Every public beach access has been adopted along PCB’s 27 mile stretch of beach by individuals, groups, and businesses.

On Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the group wants everyone to clean their adopted access at the same time. The public is also welcome to join.

“We thought about how we wanted to do something big this year, so we took all the beach accesses that have been adopted and got with those volunteers and we have got them all involved,” said Kim Christian, Keep PCB Beautiful spokesperson.

After each section is cleaned, volunteers can bring their trash to the PCB Senior Center, located at 423 Lyndell Lane, and weigh the trash and then enjoy a free after party starting at 10:30 a.m. Your trash will be your entry into the party. There will be free food, drinks, and free t-shirts (while supplies last.)

“It’s important because if trash ends up in the street, it ends up on the beach, and we have sea turtle nesting and shore bird nesting season coming up,” said Keep PCB Beautiful President, JoAnn Weatherford.

You can register for the beach clean up here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Florida House Speaker says HB 1 also known as the 'Riot Bill' is about protecting communities

Community mourns loss of three teens

downtown mural

James Finch speaks on Lynn Haven corruption case

Full Exclusive Interview with James Finch

Panama City Weather Forecast 3-24-2021

More Local News

Don't Miss