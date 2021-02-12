Keep PCB Beautiful organization wins national award

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Finishing the year off strong and accomplished, Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful was recognized nationally by the national organization for their Adopt a Beach access program.

This award was given to the local nonprofit this past week as recognition for getting their 97 public beach accesses adopted.

“We had community and volunteers that came together and adopted every public beach access along the 27 miles of Panama City, they adopted everyone,” said Keep PCB Beautiful Spokeswoman, Kim Christian.

Spokeswoman for Leep PCB Beautiful, Kim Christian says the volunteers are what made it all possible.

“Normally when you give people the opportunity to be part of the solution, not just to complain or criticize, but be a part of what’s going on they jump at it,” said Christian.

Christian says this is a huge honor for the community after all of the man-hours put into the local landscape.

“We are one of 35 national awards that were recognized out of 700 affiliates, so it’s pretty exciting,” said Christian.

Leaders of the nonprofit say they have lots to look forward to in 2021, including hosting several different events. One in particular, named ‘We Noticed’.

“It’s different, people can nominate people or businesses for beautifying or greening up their area. Then we will take those nominations and pick one each month and just say we noticed,” said Christian.