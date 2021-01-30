Keep PCB Beautiful cleans up Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Part of the reason the beaches we live on are the “world’s most beautiful” is the volunteers who help keep them clean.

This morning, members of Keep PCB Beautiful took to the streets to clean up litter on Front Beach Road.

This event is a part of its “adopt a road” program. The volunteers picked up trash along the streets, parking lots and storm drains to keep litter from going into the gulf.

Kim Christan with Keep PCB Beautiful said it feels good to be a part of the solution and do something about this problem.

“One of our main goals after trying to keep PCB beautiful is to protect our wildlife and also to instill a sense of pride in our area,” Christian said

The organization holds regular clean ups around the area. Anyone is welcome help.