Keep PCB Beautiful hosts free paper shredding event

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, Keep PCB Beautiful hosted their first-ever shredding event.

This event was free to anyone looking to dispose of documents containing personal and private information in a safe way.

Cars began lining up at the Panama City Beach Senior Center around 8:30 a.m. eager to shred those papers to pieces.

Everyone could bring up to 10 boxes and the ‘Shred It’ company from Tallahassee will ensure that they are destroyed and do not get into the wrong hands.

Kim Christian with Keep PCB Beautiful advertising said they had a steady crowd all morning and she is happy to help serve the community.

“Shred It is a company and their main goal is safety so they want to shred it in a way that it’s protected,” Chastain said. “They make sure all those documents are put somewhere. They dispose of them, they have a certificate.”

Christian said they are hoping to host Shred-It again next year because of the popularity of this event.