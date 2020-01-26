Keep PCB Beautiful celebrates first anniversary

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local nonprofit that works to keep our beaches the most beautiful in the world celebrated its first anniversary Saturday.

Keep PCB Beautiful was founded by a group of friends who picked up trash on the beach in 2018. In January of 2019, the group became an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.

In its first year, the organization collected 9,910 lbs of trash and had 1,165 volunteers in addition to may other projects and cleanup events.

Co-founder Kim Christian says they are excited for what’s ahead of them this year.

“This year, we really wanna hit on education. Because a lot of people, like with cigarette butts, they don’t think it’s litter, so we wanna educate the community and then also still clean up trash and do our beautification events. We have a lot to do,” Christian said.

She says she hopes more volunteers join the group, and anyone is welcome.

“You don’t have to have any necessary skill set, you just have to have a passion to make Panama City Beach better and to keep our beaches beautiful and to protect the wildlife,” she said.

Keep PCB Beautiful is holding a cleanup event at St. Andrews State Park on January 26 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. For more information and stay up to date on future events, visit their Facebook page.