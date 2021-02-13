Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful prepares for huge event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The non-profit, keep Panama City Beach Beautiful is continuing to make strides in the community.

After recently receiving a national award for their efforts, the organization in still looking for ways to positively impact the environment.

Leaders of the group say they have planned a huge beach clean up at all 97 beach access spots, called the ’27 Mile Great American Beach Clean Up’.

They are asking everyone who adopted a beach access point to clean their specific beach access.

“We’ve sent letters to every beachfront, condo, hotel, restaurant asking them to pitch in. So we can have a huge impact to show that our community cares about our beaches. It’s right in the middle of Spring Break. Were going to ask everyone to bring the trash they pick up all to a central location.” said Keep PCB Beautiful President, JoAnn Weatherford.

This beach clean up effort is taking place on March 27th at each beach access, from 9 am to 10:30 am.