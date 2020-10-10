Justin Busch named new Panama City Beach Deputy Fire Chief

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan has tapped Battalion Chief Justin Busch as his second in command.

Busch takes over as Deputy Fire Chief from Morgan following his promotion back in August and the resignation of former Fire Chief Larry Couch.

Busch joined the Panama City Beach Fire Department in 2003 after having served as a volunteer with both the Callaway and Parker fire departments.

He began volunteering while a student at Rutherford High School and worked his way up through the ranks from firefighter-EMT to lieutenant and captain before being named battalion chief in 2016.

Busch said he is humbled by the promotion.

“I am grateful for the support of our city’s leadership, our fire chief, and especially our department members. The team’s belief in our vision is what propels us to success,” he said. “I look forward to this opportunity.”