Investigation underway after officer is seen spraying chemical agent into a crowd

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A video circulating on social media shows a Panama City Beach Police officer spraying what appears to be mace into a crowd of people.

It happened Saturday night on Front Beach Road between Richard Jackson Boulevard and Thomas Drive.

In a video making its rounds on Facebook, an officer is captured on camera spraying at least four times into a crowd. Those in the crowd then start running away.

Leadership at the Panama City Beach Police Department was made aware of the incident Sunday morning and began an internal administrative review of the officer’s actions, officials said.

There is no timeframe for when that review will be complete.

Officials also told News 13 the agency received several calls Saturday night regarding unruly crowds on Front Beach Road.

Officials wouldn’t release the name of the officer in question but did say the officer is not on leave.