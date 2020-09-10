Hutchinson Beach Elementary students help kids “comeback” from Hurricane Laura damage

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County residents know the damage a hurricane can cause – so after hearing about the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura even the youngest bay county residents are doing their part to help.

The Bay Base program at Hutchison Beach Elementary collecting donations to put in “comeback coolers” to send to children in need.

Staff at Hutchison Beach Elementary say as soon as they announced the project the donations started pouring in.

It wasn’t very long ago that kids like Emah Juiblin had to cope with losing their homes and favorite toys, so the decision to organize these comeback coolers was an easy one.

“We know what it feels like to lose everything,” said Juiblin. “But you can still find new stuff and learn more about everything and come back stronger.”

The comeback cooler program at Hutchison Beach Elementary is about kids helping kids. Even at such a young age the kids in the base bay program were very eager to help.

The school has already sent 10 coolers to kids impacted by the storm. The coolers are filled with items geared toward kids like snacks, toys, toiletries and stuffed animals.

Bay Base program teacher Sueszen Ay says this project is teaching these kids about generosity, love and compassion

“We don’t do it for the thanks,” said Ay. “ we do it because it’s just something that we do. It’s in our heart. We’ve been through it, we know.”

It’s not just about the items inside. It’s about spreading encouragement and hope from one child that’s made it through the tough times to another.

Hutchison Beach Elementary is still accepting items to put inside the coolers – those can all be dropped off at the main office of the school.