PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police officers said a couple was walking on Front Beach Road near Sharky’s when they were struck by a car.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers said a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His wife was also hurt but her injuries were minor.

Eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road were shut down while officers investigated the crash.