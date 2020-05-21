Hotels prepare for vacationers as Memorial Day Weekend approaches

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With people cooped up in the house during COVID-19 quarantine, many are now ready to get out of the house.

Following many safety guidelines and protocols hotels are ready for an influx of vacationers this Memorial Day Weekend.

“We expect a full house this weekend. We have 95 units and currently we have 93 reservations. And we expect to fill those other two up by this weekend,” said Landmark Beach Resort General Manager, Jeff Wharton.

Local hotels are accommodating those huge crowds, instituting safety precautions like extra sanitizing stations and drive thru check ins.

“We have limited housekeeping in the rooms to keep up with social distancing and those orders that we’re seeing,” said Expotel Hospitality President, Mike Nixon.

After two months of downtime, hotel staff members say they are excited to welcome the big crowds.

“I think people are just tired of being home. The beach is an easy place to get to, they can drive and they don’t have to fly here. People want a little sense of normalcy here after the last 6-8 weeks of being locked up,” said Nixon

Those who are here now, during the calm before the storm, say they’re using this time to just get away.

“I came last year and it was definitely a lot busier. I don’t know, there’s a decent amount of people out here, so it may shape up to be pretty busy out there,” said Tourist, Tanner Collins.

“It’s kinda nice to just get out in the air, honestly I’m really surprised at how few people are here,” said Tourist, Regina Hill.

Vacationers say they plan to do things they can’t do back home because of the Coronavirus.

“While i’m here on vacation i’m actually going to get my hair done while on vacation because we can’t do any of that in Illinois,” said Tourist, Kristin Hammersly.

“Down here it seems like more people are out and around. And feels more like normal,” said Tourist, Lawson Sullivan.

Vacationers may be ready to enjoy the Memorial Day Weekend, but officials still urge to keep social distancing a top priority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Foster Parent of the Year Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Parent of the Year Parade"

Local manufacturers continue production through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local manufacturers continue production through pandemic"

Cross Country cyclist's stolen bike found

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cross Country cyclist's stolen bike found"

Bay District Schools continues meal delivery program in summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay District Schools continues meal delivery program in summer"

Hotels prepare for vacationers as Memorial Day Weekend approaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotels prepare for vacationers as Memorial Day Weekend approaches"

Bay County Habitat for Humanity builds another house for local resident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Habitat for Humanity builds another house for local resident"
More Local News