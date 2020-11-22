Hot Air Balloon Glow Tour takes over Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are anywhere near Pier Park, you might be seeing glowing hot air balloons in the sky. That’s because the Hot Air Balloon Glow Tour is in town for the weekend.

The event began Friday night at Aaron Bessant Park. There are around 10 balloons for the public to ride on and enjoy.

Admission is around ten dollars per person for those over the age of 15, children 14 and younger will get in for free.

Rides in the actual balloons cost $25 per person. But the public can also bring chairs or blankets to sit and watch the balloons float and light up for the price of general admission.